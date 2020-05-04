mxdwn PREMIERE: Le Couleur Pit Life Versus Death on New Song “Silenzio”

Home News Matt Matasci May 4th, 2020 - 11:30 AM

French Canadian indie pop band Le Couleur play music with warm tones and rich instrumentation, exuding just a hint of chic European psychedelia ala Stereolab. Today we’re premiering a new song called “Silenzio” from their recently-released album Concorde.

The guitars on “Silenzio” are upbeat and poppy, strumming out a quick-paced rhythm for the psych-influenced synthesizers to layer on the melody. The song is sung in French by the band’s vocalist, Laurence Giroux-Do. Le Couleur is rounded out by Patrick Gosselin on bass and Steeven Chouinard on drums.

“The track ‘Silenzio’ is about the death that lurks and holds us in a duel, already lost,” said the band. “It deals with the rivalry between life and death. The latter being put into image by a betrayal, and ending with the kiss of death (il bacio della morte). She wins again and we witness her executions”

Concorde is the band’s second album, following their debut P.O.P. in 2016, which followed a pair of EPs, Voyage Love (2013) and Dolce Désir (2015). It was recorded with the help of several fellow Montreal musicians, including Valence, Radiant Baby, Éliane Préfontaine of Paupière, Louis-Joseph Cliche of Beat Market, Jean-Nicolas Doss of Wizaard and Philippe Beaudin of The Brooks.