D.O.A.’s Lead Singer Joe Keithley (AKA Joey Shithead) Is Now a Councillor in British Columbia, Shares New Song “We’re All In This Together” with City’s Mayor

Lead singer of punk legendary Canadian hardcore band, D.O.A., and now City Councilor Joe Keithley and Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada mayor Mike Hurly team up to uplift spirits and rock out to their social distancing tribute amidst the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release, “Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Councillor Joe Keithley celebrate the spirit of our communities and our frontline workers with the release of ‘We’re All in This Together,’ a passionate, upbeat song for our times.

The newly released “We’re All in This Together” is an uplifting and fervently emboldened proclamation that local communities and frontline workers must work together to overcome the ongoing COVID-19 virus. Keithley with a passionate husky vocal delivery strums to an acoustic guitar as local Barnaby mayor provides backing vocals and bass. The lyrics give praise to the bravery of nurses and doctors providing aid to those individuals affected by the virus. The tracks lyrics also give credence to the severity of practicing social distancing. To listen to “We’re All in This Together” stream below, via YouTube.

“Joe wrote this great song, and I hope it energizes and fortifies people to stay strong,” said Hurley. “It captures the community’s grit and determination that we see all around us today, and calls on us to double down on our commitment to each other and beat COVID-19.”

As previously reported by Burnaby Now, “The duo – the sole Burnaby Green Party councillor and an independent mayor – performed the song (with the appropriate distance between them) for a video at Deer Lake Park.”

The aforementioned press release furthers that, “Considered a ‘godfather of Canadian punk,’ Keithley founded D.O.A. in 1978. The band is known for its consistent thread of political activism and its diverse sound rooted in punk rock.

In 2018, Keithley took the band’s slogan TALK-ACTION=0 to the next level when he was elected to Burnaby City Council. Hurley, a former fire fighter, was elected mayor in the same election and since then, the two musicians have performed together for a number of charitable events around town.”