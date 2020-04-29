mxdwn PREMIERE: Fine Motor Release New Animated Video for Hypnotic New Song “Giant Woman”

Home News Matt Matasci April 29th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Fine Motor are a musical duo from Reno, NV with deep indie rock roots, with Casey Bell playing in Philadelphia band Myrrias and Dan Morse playing in the extremely-underrated DC post-hardcore band A Day In Black In White. They recently released their sophomore album Giant Woman and today we’re premiering the video for the album’s title track.

While much of the album is fairly mid-paced, guitar-based indie rock, “Giant Woman” takes things down a few notches to a more dream pop influenced shound. The main sounds in the mix are Bell’s soothingly sweet vocals and a pervasive keyboard line that fills every bar of the verse and the chorus where it hits ever-higher notes to add to the melody and provide a generally psychedelic atmosphere. The video features cut-out art and was directed by Jordan Caroompas.

Giant Woman follows the band’s self-titled debut. It was recorded in West Marin, CA at Panoramic House and will be released on May 8, 2020 on Exotic Fever, the same label that released the band’s debut.

1. “Who Will Greet You at Home?”

2. “Follow You”

3. “Low Sun”

4. “Telephone”

5. “In Event”

6. “Giant Woman”

7. “Universe”

8. “Halcyon Blue”

9. “Tightrope Walker”

10. “Rooftop”

11. “Ground on Feet”

12. “Weary”