Levitt Pavilion in Los Angeles Cancels 2020 Summer Concert Series

Home News Aaron Grech April 29th, 2020 - 7:37 PM

The Levitt Pavilion in Los Angeles will be closing their 2020 summer concert series due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed the city under quarantine. The venue typically holds around 50 free concerts every summer in MacArthur Park, which has hosted numerous artists such as Los Lobos, Karla Bonoff, Jimmy Webb, LA Witch, Feels and Quetzal.

“Given the ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic surrounding when public gatherings in Los Angeles will once again be permitted, let alone encouraged and celebrated, and out of great concern for the health, safety and well-being of our community, Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles has made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 summer concert season,” organizers wrote in a press statement.

Organizaers explained that they decided to cancel as of now to prevent massive financial losses, which could’ve occurred if the city had cancelled the scheduled performances during the summer. The Levitt Pavilion’s staff will take a hiatus during this time, but they will return next year to focus on programming the 2021 concert season.

The venue has been hosting free summer events and concert series since 2007, to help support the surrounding Westlake community around MacArthur Park, and the park itself. Events such as the concert series have helped bring new soccer fields, a playground, public restrooms, lighted walkways and other park amenities to the area, which had undergone a financial decline during the 1980s.

The Levitt Foundation supports a variety of venues across the nation in cities such as Denver, Colorado and Memphis, Tennessee.