Reuters Poll Suggests Fewer Than Half of Americans Are Willing to Attend Large Events Without Proven COVID-19 Vaccine

Home News Aaron Grech April 28th, 2020 - 8:22 PM

Fans on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down large events across the country, causing some health care experts to predict that large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not return until next fall. Now a poll put out by Reuters/Ipsos suggests that mosty Americans are unwilling to attend large gatherings without a proven COVID-19 vaccine.

A mere 27 percent of those questioned stated that they would go to a movie theater, concert or live theater performance when venues reopen, with 32 percent responding that they would wait for a vaccine. A majority of responses, 55 percent, stated that those events should not return until a vaccine is ready.

On 17 percent of those who responded stated that they would return to sporting events when they reopen, with 26 percent stating they will wait until a vaccine is developed. The percentage is higher for those who have attended a sporting event within the past year, with 42 percent stating they would return when venues reopen, while 39 percent stated that they would wait for a vaccine. The polls also indicated that 59 percent of respondents believe that sports leagues should upend their season before a vaccine is developed.

California Gavin Newsom recently stated that concerts are unlikely to return this summer, and has now announced a gradual reopening plan for the state. He has placed large gatherings such as live audience sports events and concerts on the last stage of this reopening, stating that they cannot return until “therapeutics” are developed to combat the virus.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado