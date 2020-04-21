Rose McGowan Announces Debut Album Planet 9 for April 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Green Gold”

Home News Aaron Grech April 21st, 2020 - 4:47 PM

Actress and musician Rose McGowan has announced her debut studio album Planet 9, which is set to be released on Friday, April 24th via Bandcamp. McGowan will be donating 20 percent of the proceeds from the purchase of this project toward COVID-19 relief. A trailer for the video can be seen below.

“Green Gold” is a ten minute long epic, guided by McGowan’s voice and a piano, which give the song an ethereal, but somber feeling throughout.

<a href="http://rosemcgowan.bandcamp.com/album/planet-9">Planet 9 by Rose McGowan</a>

McGowan explained that this album isn’t her intended for to become a “pop star,” but rather it serves as a “prescription for healing.” during the COVID-19 pandemic. On her website she describes Planet 9, in reference to a hypothetical planet, which scientists have been finding evidence of for the past six years.

“I am beyond excited to announce my album Planet 9, it’s truly music to go to space to,” McGowan wrote on her Facebook page. “I am not trying to be a pop star, this is a prescription for healing. Planet 9 will be on all music platforms this Friday, April 24. 20% of money earned on Bandcamp will go to Covid-19 relief. Planet 9 is music for all of us at any age, come on a new kind of journey.”

McGowan released a NSFW music video titled “RM486″ back in 2015, which served as her debut single. The video was made in collaboration with costume designer B. Åkerlund, who designed the multiple costumes she used for the visual. She is best known for her role in the 1996 horror classic Scream, and appearances in the films Going All the Way, Devil in the Flesh, The Black Dahlia and Jawbreaker. She also landed a docu-series at E! back in 2015.

She is also prolific in her music video appearances, appearing in videos for Ru Paul, Marilyn Manson and Charli XCX. McGowan starred in Luna “Fire In Cairo” cover back in 2017.

Planet 9

1.Canes Venatici

2.Sirene

3.Now You’re Here

4.Origami

5.Green Gold

6.Lonely House

7.Rise

8.We Are Free