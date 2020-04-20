Victory Records Founder Tony Brummel Starts New Label Mission Two Entertainment

Home News Drew Feinerman April 20th, 2020 - 12:10 PM

Victory Records founder Tony Brummel has announced plans to start a new record label called Mission Two Entertainment, according to The PRP. Brummel sold Victory Records and its parent company Another Victory to Concord Music in the fall of 2019 for an approximated $3o million.

Brummel built Victory Records up from scratch, and established it as one of metal’s most influential labels. Bands including Hatebreed, Thursday, Taking Back Sunday, Earth Crisis, Integrity, Cro-Mags, Hawthorne Heights, Silverstein, and many other bands worked under the Victory umbrella.

However, Victory Records was also known for their alleged poor treatment of their clients, and faced multiple lawsuits throughout its existence. Several of the bands working for Victory spoke out against the treatment of the artists, and in 2017, John Henry, frontman of heavy metal band Darkest Hour, claimed that the band never received royalties for their work.

Initial signings to the label include New York City based hardcore punk band the Cro-Mags; their new album, In The Beginning, is set to release on June 19th. The band was one of Victory Records’ final signees before their subsequent acquisition by Concord Music. Other bands signed to the label include Insight and Don’t Sleep, who both have albums set to be released later in the year.