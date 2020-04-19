Porcelain Raft Announces New Album Come Rain For May 2020 Release, Drops Title Track “Come Rain”

Home News Peter Mann April 19th, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Italian composer, singer-songwriter and musician Mauro Remiddi’s alternative rock project, Porcelain Raft, announces new album Come Rain, premiering the accompanied title track and music video this past Wednesday, April 15. Porcelain Raft’s latest fourth full length studio album, Come Rain, is slated for a May 15 release. It is the follow up project to Porcelain Raft’s third studio album, 2017’s Microclimate, via Volcanic Field.

Born in Rome, Italy, Remiddi was inspired to release his latest musical offering amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, with Remiddi himself in lockdown in Italy were he currently resides. As previously reported by Consequence of Sound, “It was written over the course of the last three years while Mauro Remiddi took a break from the spotlight and became a father. He first spent some time living on a mountain in Los Angeles before relocating back home to Italy. It was there that ‘part of my childhood re-emerged’ and the material for Come Rain would slowly come together.”

The title track “Come Rain” is a somber ethereal dreamscape that exudes an elegant arrangement as its production is crisply pristine from its gently playing piano keys to the luscious string instrumentation. Remiddi’s soft angelic vocals also complements the track as it reverberates ever so smoothly paralleling the effect to which the instrumentation is also doing on the track. The video amplifies the track’s spacey vibe, as its galactic imagery against vibrant silhouettes provided by Remiddi give the video an atmospheric dreamlike presentation.

In a time of crisis, Remiddi saw an opportunity to share his inner thoughts and what better way to do so than with his music. As previously noted in the aforementioned Consequence of Sound article, Remiddi laments on the current ongoing global pandemic, while also giving an optimistic outlook of how his passion for music influenced him to release material that would have otherwise went unreleased, saying:

“The world stopped. I managed to come back to Italy the day before the airports were on lock down. As I stepped in Rome I felt frightened, it’s surreal to see Rome silent. You can feel how tense people are. On the other side you can tell there’s a lot of solidarity. Helping the neighbor with little things for instance. We have been confined in our houses and exposed to big numbers and huge scale operations. This is why I decided to share these songs now. What a better time to hear our inner voice. This album is my rain chant in the time of drought, Come Rain is an invitation to look inward, into our micro-cosmo, whatever we may find. To look for that place within us that is everything but hell, so we can give it space and let it dance.”

To listen to “Come Rain” stream below, via YouTube.