Laura Marling Releases Percussive Acoustic New Song “Held Down”

Laura Marling released a new track, “Held Down” which is currently on her seventh solo album, Song For Our Daughter that was released on April 10 via Partisan/Chrysalis. The album release was initially planned for late summer but the date was moved up. In a statement Marling explains, “It’s strange to watch the facade of our daily lives dissolve away, leaving only the essentials; those we love and our worry for them. An album, stripped of everything that modernity and ownership does to it, is essentially a piece of me, and I’d like for you to have it.”

The new track, “Held Down” displays Marling’s powerful vocals, set against a lightly strumming guitar and steady beat. There is a harmonizing background of vocals, which blends in with Marling’s lyrics. She takes you on a journey with a 1970’s sound, reminiscent of a modern Joni Mitchell. The guitar leads the way in the introduction of the track, which has a calming element before Marling captures you entirely.

Marling shared about the new album, “My writing, as ever, was months, years, in front of my conscious mind. It was there all along, guiding me gently through the chaos of living. And that, in itself, describes the sentiment of the album, how would I guide my daughter, arm her and prepare her for life and all of its nuance? I’m older now, old enough to have a daughter of my own, and I feel acutely the responsibility to defend The Girl. The Girl that might be lost, torn from innocence prematurely or unwittingly fragmented by forces that dominate society. I want to stand behind her and whisper in her ear all the confidences and affirmations I had found so difficult to provide myself. This album is that strange whisper; a little distorted, a little out of sequence, such is life.”

In the wake of touring behind 2017’s ‘Semper Femina,’ Marling stepped away from both her record label and her management, and for the first time found herself without any firm idea of her future, ready to distance herself from the idea of being Laura Marling. She collaborated with theatre director Robert Icke, putting out an acclaimed dissonant melodic electronic record as the duo LUMP and also enrolled in a masters degree in psychoanalysis. As far as upcoming tour dates, they will be announced in the future. Laura’s previously announced US, UK and European tour dates have been postponed.

Song For Our Daughter Tracklist:

1. Alexandra

2. Held Down

3. Strange Girl

4. Only The Strong

5. Blow By Blow

6. Song For Our Daughter

7. Fortune

8. The End Of The Affair

9. Hope We Meet Again

10. For You

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna