RIP: Trax Records Founder Larry Sherman Dead Due To Heart Failure

Jesse Raymer April 10th, 2020 - 6:15 PM

Larry Sherman, the founder of the influential house label Trax, died of heart failure on April 9th. In a statement released by Trax on Thursday, it announced that: “It is with great sadness that Trax Records and Rachael Cain must announce the passing of Larry Sherman its legendary founder,”

The label went on to say that “Larry is survived by his beloved daughter Tessa Sherman and his widow Sandy Sherman. I ask that everyone please send LOVE AND PRAYERS. He was of the Jewish faith and passed away on his holiday Passover.”

Before Trax, Sherman was once an avid collector of vintage jukeboxes. Sherman was dismayed with the limited range of records, so he bought Music Products, a pressing plant in Bridgeport, Illinois and began pressing records.

In the early ’80s, Chicago was the epicenter of the house scene. In 1984, Sherman founded Trax. The label is responsible for releasing singles by Adonis, Phuture, and Mr. Fingers among others. With these releases, Trax cemented itself as a pioneer in the then-new house genre.

In 2006, Rachael Cain took over Trax. Cain was one of the original artists to be signed in the early ’80s, then known as Screamin’ Rachael. Cain worked closely with Sherman to make Trax the influential label it is known as today.

To this day, Trax continues to be influential in contemporary music. Trax is credited with being the originator of the acid-house genre. Moreover, many artists have sampled tracks released by Trax, including Kanye West and Drake.