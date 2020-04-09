Witch Taint Proclaim “Death to Death Metal” in Hilarious New Video

Home News Roy Lott April 9th, 2020 - 10:45 PM

Indiana based black metal band Witch Taint has released their music video for their track “Death to Death Metal,” released exclusively on Metal Injection. The hilarious video showcases the band playing with sheep and roaming around a supermarket all in their rock attire. Lance the King of Black Metal discussed the making of the video, stating “We were very excited to work with the talented Twyford-Rigleys on this incredible video and even more excited to work with all the goats, who were super fun, even when the cameras weren’t rolling,” said Lance the King of Black Metal. “The sheep, on the other hand, were total dicks most of the time and refused to take any sort of direction whatsoever. Lesson learned.” Check out the video below.

The new track will be featured on their full-length debut album Sons of Midwestern Darkness, set to be released tomorrow, April 10th via Tee Pee Records. The album consists of seventeen tracks and includes features from members of fellow bands Venom, Carpathian Forest, Autopsy and also Lance’s dog Lucifuge. To celebrate the release of ‘the record, the duo will be hosting an official record release party on their Facebook page at 9pm EST on April 10th, which is “Corpse paint optional.”

Witch Taint is composed of Lance the King of Black Metal (rumored to actually be comedian and musician Dave Hill) and Matthias Backwards (rumored to actually be comedian and musician Phil Costello).