Member of Fucked Up and Power Trip Form New Band Masterpiece Machine

Mike Haliechuk and Jonah Falco of the band Fucked Up and Riley Gale of the band Power Trip has formed a new band called Masterpiece Machine. The new super trio is gearing up to release their debut EP via Triple B Records (U.S.) and Quality Control HQ (U.K.) and is set to be released on April 15th and 17th, respectively. They have also released its lead single, “Rotting Fruit,” which can be listened to below. Fans will be able to purchase the album via Bandcamp.

In an interview with Revolver, the group discussed how the newly formed band came about and potentially releasing a full-length record at some point. “Jonah and I were in the studio for two years writing the last Fucked Up album, and ended up with tons of music that didn’t fit on the album,” Haliechuk says. Gale then chimed in, stating “Mike and Jonah have remained good friends since that tour. Everyone in the band, really, but especially Mike and Jonah. Between talking about comics and movies and other shit, Mike’s been asking me to appear on a Fucked Up record for a few years now and while I’ve always wanted to, very badly, our timelines just never matched up enough to get the thing done.”

About a potential LP, Haliechuk says “I’d like to do an LP, for sure. The first guitar stuff I got into as a kid also had heavy electronics — Ministry, Nine Inch Nails.” Check out the full interview here.

<a href="http://masterpiecemachine.bandcamp.com/track/rotting-fruit">Rotting Fruit by Masterpiece Machine</a>