Beth Hart Shares Feel-Good Video for “No Place Like Home”

Los Angeles based blues singer/songwriter and musician Beth Hart just released a new video for her song “No Place Like Home,” a song from her 2016 album Fire on the Floor. The song is an emotional ode to family, and with difficult times of isolation are driving people apart physically, the song and video are a reminder that we are all still connected.

The video is a compilation of a series of footage sent in by fans of Hart sending their messages of love, family and togetherness. The warming lyrics and vocals delivered by Hart send a message much needed, and the messages that appear throughout the visuals further double down on the warm messages sent in the song.

“When I saw the video I cried, as I recognized so many of you,” said Hart in a statement. “You guys looked so sweet, loving, and happy and it just blew my mind. I think I cried for two hours after. Thanks you forever guys, I love you so much. There really is no place like home.”

Hart has been active in the music scene since the early 1990’s, and her thirteen studio albums have all been impactful in one way or another. Her most recent solo album, War In My Mind, was released in September of last year, and received high critical praise due to Hart’s ability to display her most vulnerable and intimate sides. She also has collaborated with blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa on three studio albums, and their most recent, Black Coffee, was released in January of 2018. The album also received warm critical reception, as the pairing of two blues giants more than lived up to expectations.