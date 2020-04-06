Witchcraft Releases New Acoustic Song “A Boy and A Girl”

Home News Drew Feinerman April 6th, 2020 - 1:54 PM

Swedish metal band Witchcraft has just released “A Boy and A Girl,” the second single from their new acoustic album Black Metal, that is set to be released on May 1st, according to The PRP. This is the second single from the ironically titled album, following the release of the first single from the album, “Elegantly Expressed Depression.”

The song explores the identity of a transgender individual, as the song explores an individual who looks like both a boy and a girl. The almost empty song is a bare expression of identity, as a simple acoustic guitar accompaniment and lead vocal is all that is present. There are huge gaps of emptiness in the song, and the bridge makes comparisons to people surrounding the person like both summer and winter, representing a duality that is present.

Black Metal will be Witchcraft’s sixth studio album, and the first album since the release of Nucleus in 2016. Nucleus diverged from the band’s usual doom metal approach that is evident on albums like their debut album Witchcraft, and saw the band expanding into new musical territory. Black Metal will be a further pioneering experiment for the band, as this will be their first approach to an all acoustic album.

Listen to Witchcraft’s second single from Black Metal “A Boy and A Girl” below: