JG Thirlwell and Simon Steensland Drop Electronic New Song “Papal Stain”

Peter Mann April 5th, 2020 - 4:49 PM

Composers JG Thirlwell and Simon Steensland recently released their latest track “Papal Stain” off their forthcoming collaborative album Oscillospira slated for April 24, via Ipecac Recordings. According to a press release, Thirlwell spoke on their recent musical offering and the many featured guests that provide additional instrumentation on the track “Papal Stain” saying:

“‘Papal Stain’ is a multi movement piece which takes the listener on a cinematic journey that vacillates wildly in mood before its tumultuous climax. Along with Thirlwell and Steensland playing many instruments between them, the track features performances by drum virtuoso Morgan Ågren (Devin Townshend Band, Zappa, Mats Morgan) Simon Hanes (Tredici Bacci) on guitar, Chris McIntyre (Tilt Brass, Either/Or, SEM Ensemble) on trombone and Joanna Mattrey (Tredici Bacci) on violins.”

The track “Papal Stain” opens up with ominous plucking of strings and symbols that add a threatening ambience. The heightened piano keys followed by a thick coating of heavy bass amplifies the tension, that before long keyboards and percussion kick up the track in a no holds barred thrill and suspense ride. Just as prior tracks from the collective have proven to be very cinematic in the vein of musical scores from psychological thriller or horror films, Thirlwell and Steensland provide the type of soundscapes that entice the listener immediately.

As previously reported here on mxdwn, “The collaborators Thirlwell and Steensland are no stranger to the theatrical work. Thirlwell lends his assistance composing for the highly acclaimed animated television series “Venture Bros” and FX’s ‘Archer.’ The two musicians began their journey together, as previously noted in the aforementioned press release, back in ‘… 2017 in Stockholm at a workshop for the Great Learning Orchestra, a collective that operate on the model of an experimental music ensemble from the late ’60s, Cornelius Cardew’s Scratch Orchestra, using musicians from a variety of backgrounds and abilities.'”

The press release concludes that, “Taking JG Thirlwell’s commission for Great Learning Orchestra as a starting point, the pair exchanged ideas and extended the work into a new collaboration which eventually became Oscillospira.”

To listen to “Papal Stain” stream below, via YouTube.