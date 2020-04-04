Chvrches Drops ‘The Separate But Together Version’ For “Forever”

Home News Kelly Tucker April 4th, 2020 - 8:28 PM

Chvrches released a new track and music video for ‘The Separate But Together Version’ for “Forever” and each of the band members perform the song from their various homes, as they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. The band posted the video on Instagram with the message, “CHVRCHing from home this week. Back soon.” Chvrches, the band from Glasgow, Scotland, consists of Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty.

Chvrches have shared a new version of their song ‘Forever’ following the track’s inclusion on the Elite soundtrack. The song was featured on the Netflix show, which follows teenagers at a private school in Spain. The track includes vocalist, Lauren Mayberry’s lyrics, “I told you I would hate you till forever. Playing the part, playing the game. I don’t expect you to believe me. Missing the mark, we tear it apart. I never ask you why you need me. And you will never see my side.” The instruments are light with vocals coming through steady, set against a harmonizing contrast toward the middle of the song.

Chvrches and PVRIS are due to support Halsey across a number of dates on her 2020 tour this summer. In addition, Omar Apollo and Chvrches are scheduled to be the opening performers for Halsey at Summerfest 2020, which goes from June 24 through July 5 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show will include over 800 acts, over 1,000 performances and 12 stages throughout the event. Chvrches will also serve as the openers for Halsey’s upcoming Manic world tour, which will take place this summer across North America.

In December 2019, Chvurches performed their song “Death Stranding,” written for the video game that bears the same name at the 2019 Game Awards. The song hit widespread popularity among video game fans and Chvrches took home the award for Best Score/Music in a video game. In an mxdwn.com article, the track, “Death Stranding” is described as a passionate vocal performance from the band’s frontwoman Lauren Mayberry, along with upbeat synths, that provide a bright texture to the song’s over all sounds. These elements fit in well with the latter synth sounds on the track, which borrow elements of traditional videogame soundtracks.

In an article from NME back in 2018, Chvrches shared the following sentiment, after witnessing various matters in the USA these past few years. “But I also think that with this current generation, there’s a return to spirituality. I think that’s a very positive thing and a very necessary thing because people need to feel connected to that thing that’s inside them that they can’t really explain.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat