mxdwn PREMIERE: E Scott Lindner’s New Video for “8” Takes Us on a Chilled Out Jazz-Prog Adventure

E Scott Lindner’s new album In Flowers Through Space is a record based on the Fibonacci sequence, that famous spiralling mathmatical concept that is quite frequently found in nature. As such, the album’s tracks are each a number in the beginning of the sequence – 0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21. For those unaware, each number in the sequence is the sum of the previous two numbers: 1+2=3, 3+2=5, 5+3=8. In a unique twist, each song on the album matches the song title. So the opening track has no one playing, the second song “1” is a solo track, the third “2” a duet and so on up to “21” featuring a twenty-one piece band.

Today we’re premiering a new video from the album for the song “8,” and it’s a cosmic adventure set “somewhere in space.” The video, which was created by Dennis Cahlo, opens with a close-up of a woman’s eye, the music ominously lurking in the background. When we pan out to see the entire frame, “8” erupts into the mix, instruments blaring and squelching along with the graphics, which begin to appear on the screen somewhat randomly. In the verses the music mellows out a bit, making room in the mix for delicate female vocals.

“After making a full length documentary for E Scott Lindner about the making of In Flowers Through Space I felt it very fitting to continue along the lines of science fiction with the video for ‘8’ and pay homage to the film that made me want to make movies 2001: A Space Odyssey,” said Cahlo. “I’m grateful Scott gave me so much freedom with the concept. In fact, during the only creative meeting we had for the video his one direction for me was ‘Go as crazy as you want to for this one.'”

While all of the song on In Flowers Through Space feature unique production techniques, “8” might be the most interesting. The band “used the sequence to take a general form and then wrote the different parts on an index card, put those cards into a piñata, and had the musicians break the piñata to determine the order in which they would be sequenced – So nature and controlled randomness created a structure for the song.” While the result is a song that’s firmly rooted in jazz, the song structure and drumming are certainly influenced by contemporary rock & roll, giving E Scott Lindner’s sound something of a crossover between jazz and indie rock.