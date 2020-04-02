Kerrang! Will Cease Publication for Several Months During the Cornavirus Pandemic

Home News Ashwin Chary April 2nd, 2020 - 8:02 PM

Kerrang!, the British rock magazine, have announced their temporary ceasing of their physical publication, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The magazine aims to return to the shelves by Jul. 8.

In a statement released by the magazine, they mention how it has become virtually impossible to effectively distribute a weekly magazine. The further mention the closure of local newsagents and the decrease of sales have affected the magazine, and the idea of telling their audience to visit a shop during this peak period of the pandemic, seems irresponsible.

Kerrang! further wrote in their statement of how they will continue to provide news coverage through their website. The magazine plans on revealing their new plans in the next week, regarding entertainment.

The magazine closed out their statement by assuring readers their subscriptions will be extended by three months following their return to the shelves on Jul. 8. Until then, the magazine eagerly waits to release their next bit of information.