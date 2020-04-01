El Ten Eleven Announces Three New Albums Tautology I, II & III for 2020 Release and Shares New Song “With Report”

Home News Aaron Grech April 1st, 2020 - 10:38 AM

The Los Angeles based post-rock duo El Ten Eleven have announced a new series of albums titled Tautology I, II and III, which will be released on an individual basis digitally, and released as a physical unit on September 18th. Tautology I will first be released digitally on May 1st, and will include the new single “With Report.”

“With Report” begins with a series of catchy guitar chords and a more straightforward rock oriented instrumental, with a groovy bassline and steady drums. This track takes a more hard rock inspired sound, which the band calls a departure from some of their earlier releases.

Bass player and composer Kristian Dunn and drummer Tim Fogarty formed El Ten Eleven in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles back in the early 2000s. The group are noted for their expansive sound, although their instrumentals and liveshows are typically only performed by the two core members.

The group have released several records since the release of their self-titled debut album back in 2004, where they stood out from the post-rock scene due to their technical prowess. Their most recent studio album release Banker’s Hill came out in 2018.

“El Ten Eleven’s most recent project brings back what they do best–much needed uplifting tunes in an otherwise bleak experimental genre,” mxdwn reviewer Vanessa Phan explained. “They apply the same techniques and auditory curiosity that many avant-garde rock groups use to create something on the opposite side of the spectrum. Banker’s Hill is another testament from El Ten Eleven to the diversity that experimental music can capture. Using meditative repetition and unique textures, they innovated and created yet another optimistic oasis, much needed in the dubious and rocky times of today.”

Tautology I

1. Entropy

2. With Report

3. Jejune

4. Moral Dynamite

5. Division

6. Lassitude