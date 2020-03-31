Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder Adam Schlesinger On Ventilator Due to Coronavirus Complications

Home News Aaron Grech March 31st, 2020 - 9:20 AM

Adam Schlesinger the co-founder for the New York-based power pop outfit Fountains of Wayne has been placed on a ventilator after contracting the coronavirus. While some such as Billboard have stated that the performer is in a medically induced coma, his attorney of 25 years Josh Grier, has denied those reports in a recent statement to Variety.

“He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me,” his attorney explained. The performer is currently in upstate New York, where he has been receiving medical care for over a week.

His family also addressed his recent placement on a ventilator via Schlesinger’s attorney Jaime Herman, who sent a statement to Billboard.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family,” Herman explained in the statement. “Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.”

Fountains of Wayne formed in New York CIty in 1995, and have released a total of five studio albums prior to their dissolution in 2013. They are best known for their Grammy nominated hit single “Stacy’s Mom,” which appeared on their studio album Welcomed Interstate Managers, back in 2003.

Schlesinger is also an acclaimed songwriter, having won three Emmys and a Grammy, as well as nominations for the Oscar, Tony and Golden Globe Awards. He wrote numerous songs and won two Emmys for the CW program Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which he served as Executive Music Producer for. He also won an Oscar nomination for “That Thing You Do!” the title track for the 1996 Tom Hanks directed film.