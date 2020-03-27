mxdwn PREMIERE: Venture Boi Releases Electro-Pop Blast From the Past “She Keeps Me In Her Locket”

Home News Matt Matasci March 27th, 2020 - 2:00 PM

Matt Sanderlin is a veteran of the Birmingham, AL music scene and his latest outing is Venture Boi, a synthy dream pop band. Today we’re premiering his latest single under the moniker, a gorgeous ballad called “She Keeps Me In Her Locket” from the band’s debut EP.

“A love triangle and relationship complications led us to write ‘She Keeps Me In Her Locket,’ which features on our debut EP, Trouble,” said Sanderlin. “Musically, our goal was to take the intimacy, drama, and dread of a Smiths song and inject into a setting that would fit on the soundtrack of Drive. The titular chorus phrase, ‘she keeps me in her locket,’ takes on a different meaning with each refrain sung by vocalist Lindsey Wallace. The protagonist is first kept close to her heart, but then becomes a point of refuge. The final refrain marks the protagonist as a fond memory and nothing more.

Sanderlin has been performing and releasing music for over 10 years, performing a wide range of genres including punk, folk, power-pop and space rock. Venture Boi has a dreamy pop sound and on “She Keeps Me In Her Locket,” recalls bands like The Cure and New Order with gentle vocals and lushly arranged instrumentals. The band, which includes live members Erik Buck and Cameron Riddle, blends sample-based production with ’80s-inspired synthesizers, shimmering guitar tones and enthralling bass lines.