Flat Worms Release a Blast of Psychedelic Rock with New Song “The Aughts”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 27th, 2020 - 10:42 AM

American psychedelic rock band, Flat Worms, have release their new single, “The Aughts”, on Mar. 26. The new release will be featured on the bands upcoming album, Antarctica, which is set to release on Apr. 10, 2020, via Drag City Imprint, GOD? Records.

Starting off with a crispy riff and a scene showcasing the band adventuring across a city, “The Aughts” starts off with a retro bang. As the song progresses, the bass guitar blends in with the electric, creating a catchy, compressed riff.

As the vocals shine throughout the song, an electrically edgy vibe is created. A guitar solo is added to the end of the song, creating one last wave of substance before the chorus kicked in, one last time, ultimately ending the song.

Flat Worms’ new album, Antarctica, will feature 11 brand-new songs. The band is releasing the album in midst of the coronavirus pandemic, to serve as a message of solidarity.

“As we all are required to stay in our homes and quarantine all over the world, we hope this record serves as a of solidarity,” the band said.