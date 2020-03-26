Steve Earle & The Dukes Release A New Take on the Classic Tale “John Henry Was A Steel Drivin’ Man”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 26th, 2020 - 8:30 PM

American country rock band, Steve Earle & The Dukes have released their take on the classic, “John Henry Was A Steel Drivin’ Man.” The song is featured on the bands upcoming album, Ghosts of West Virginia, which is set to release on May 22, 2020.

Kicking off the song with an energetic drum beat and a heartwarming guitar riff, “John Henry Was A Steel Drivin’ Man” opens the first verse with the song title. As Earle single, the raspiness in his voice tells the tale of his experience and passion for music.

As the song progresses, the fiddle takes the center stage adding soul to the song, and setting the stage for the final verse. As the instruments are heard soloing one last time, Earle finishes the song with the chorus, one last time. The guitars fade out, and Earles voice resonates, ending the song.

Steve Earle & The Dukes’ upcoming album will feature 10 brand-new songs. To promote their new album the band will be kicking off a 2020 North American tour, with their first stop in Helotes, TX, on May 29, at Floores. The band will conclude their tour on Aug. 29, in Shipshewana, IN, at The Blue Gate Theatre.