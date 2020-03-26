Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Home News Aaron Grech March 26th, 2020 - 5:42 PM

Rapper Brad Terrence Jordan, better known as Scarface from the influential Southern hip hop group Geto Boys has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The rapper recently discussed his hospital experience during an interview with his fellow Get Boys member Willie D (William James Dennis) during a livestreamed Zoom call.

“Don’t play no games with it,” Scarface stated during the call. “I haven’t been nowhere. I’ve been in my house. I ain’t been on no planes, I ain’t been in no restaurants… People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this.”

The performer went into graphic detail describing the pain he has felt regarding the virus, particularly the shortness of breath, which is one of the virus’ major symptoms. He stated that he feels he may be at the final stages of the virus, due to his difficulties breathing.

“I’m thinking I may be on the back end of it, because I’ve probably had it for so long,” he elaborated. “It’s been to the point where I’d be laying down and I couldn’t get comfortable because it was like an elephant sitting on my chest, bro. I could not breathe, I couldn’t sit up.”

While Scarface is still in self-isolation and quarantined due to the virus, he did express some optimism at the end of the Zoom call, where he explained that he wanted to go out and have more personal experiences as a result of this recent health complication.

“This is something I want to leave everybody with: My life is real reserved,” Scarface stated. “I don’t go nowhere… I ain’t been to the Grand Canyon, I don’t go jump out of helicopters. But I’m finna go live now… I’m just glad to be alive man. I can’t wait to go out and suck up some of this sunshine.”

Scarface and Willie D are the only two surviving members of the Geto Boys, following the death of Bushwick Bill back in 2019.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson