mxdwn PREMIERE: Tribe Friday’s “Choreograph” Is Buzzy Guitar Pop for a Bizarre Time

The timing of Tribe Friday’s new song “Choreograph” couldn’t be better. The song, which we’re premiering today begins with bright guitar chord stabs ala The Strokes and continues with the upbeat rhythms and sunny melodies throughout its brief one minute and fifty-seven second run time.

Tribe Friday hails from Northern Sweden, led by vocalist and guitarist Noah Deutschmann being joined by Isak Gunnarsson on guitar and vocals, Robin Hanberger Pérez on bass and vocals and Anton Hillvall on drums and vocals. The band will be releasing a new EP called Chasing Pictures, which will feature four songs from the young band.

“‘Choreograph’ actually started out as a completely different song,” said Deutschmann. “We’d already recorded drums for the original track, but when I sat down to finish the lyrics I didn’t feel inspired at all, so I scrapped the entire idea we started out with. We still had a great drum track though, and we didn’t want to waste that. So, one afternoon, I sat down and wrote a completely new song over these pre-recorded drums. Because the song was written in this unusual way, it leads to me experiencing it as almost ‘disconnected’ in a way. Wanting to reflect on that in the lyrics, I wrote from the perspective of a character who doesn’t feel he can connect with anything, and who experiences the people around him as ‘choreographed’ and fake. I think it’s something we all feel from time to time. I know I have.”