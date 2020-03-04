Old Man Gloom Announces New Album Light Of Meaning (Seminar VIII) for May 2020 Release and Shares Album Trailer

Home News Ashwin Chary March 4th, 2020 - 7:29 PM

Extreme metal band, Old Man Gloom, have announced their new album, Light Of Meaning (Seminar VIII), which is set to release in May of 2020 through Profound Lore Records. Alongside with this announcement, the band released a one-minute album trailer.

The trailer starts off with a heavy riff, and footage of trees and leaves. The video is filtered as a crisp black and white video.

Close up of animal eyes are shown as the drums gain intensity. Flames are fiercely burning as the video fades out.

This album will mark the first featuring Stephen Brodsky from the American rock band, Cave In, as the vocalist and bassist. He succeeded the late Caleb Scofield, his bandmate who passed away in 2018 in a car crash. Cave In and Old Man Gloom announced a tribute show for Brodsky, which took place on Apr. 12, 2019.

To promote the new album, Old Man Gloom will set off on their Summer 2020 tour in late May. Their first stop will be on May 21, in Vancouver, BC, at Astoria, and will conclude their tour on Aug. 13, in Las Vegas, NV, at Psycho Swim.

Old Man Gloom Summer 2020 Tour:

05/21 – Vancouver, BC – Astoria

05/22 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

05/23 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

05/25 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

05/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex

05/27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

05/29 – Taos, NM – Monolith On The Mesa

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Swim