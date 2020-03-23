Mark Lanegan Releases Grooving New Song “Bleed All Over”

Home News Drew Feinerman March 23rd, 2020 - 11:26 AM

Alternative rock singer/songwriter Mark Lanegan just released a new song “Bleed All Over,”the second single from his upcoming 12th studio album Straight Songs Of Sorrow, which is set to release on May 8th. The song blends a tight, funky percussive feel with with eerie synths and vocals; Lanegan’s baritone-driven lyrics plead, “Baby, baby, baby don’t you say it’s over/Now that I ain’t got a dime/Baby, baby, baby I’m a bleed all over/Just one lonely last time.”

Langean’s new album is based on his upcoming memoir Sing Backwards And Weep, which details the underbelly of Seattle’s grunge rock scene throughout the 1990’s. “. . . I started writing these songs the minute I was done, and I realized there was a depth of emotion because they were all linked to memories from this book” Lanegan stated about the album. “It was a relief to suddenly go back to music. Then I realized that was the gift of the book: these songs. I’m really proud of this record.”

Lanegan has been active since the early 1990’s and with the release of Straight Songs Of Sorrow, will have put out twelve studio albums during a career spanning 30 years. His last album, Somebody’s Knocking, was released in October of last year, and was a chance for Lanegan to show off his stylistic versatility, as he drew influences from psychadellic rock and European electronic and folk music.

In addition to his new album, Lanegan will also be appearing on Humanist’s new album, a music collective formed by Rob Marshall, guitarist for Exit Calm. The project is a collaboration of singers, songwriters and musicians from a myriad of different bands and genres.

Listen to Mark Lanegan’s new song “Bleed All Over” below:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat