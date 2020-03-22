John Legend Announces New Album for Summer 2020 Release on Together At Home Live Stream

Home News Peter Mann March 22nd, 2020 - 1:18 PM

Famed multi-grammy winning R&B artist, John Legend, recently announced during a candid live stream performance from his home, that he will be releasing a new album this summer. As previously reported on Entertainment Weekly, the Springfield, Ohio-based crooner Legend performed, “…during a live virtual concert Tuesday on Instagram. The performance was part of the new series Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions, which kicked off Monday with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.”

Legend started off the virtual performance singing and playing piano performing Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song”Love’s In Need Of Love Today.” To be in the confines of his home playing for fans, there was a visible sense of sincere truth with an abundance of ease conveying beautiful notes and melodies to share in theses trying times. Later in the video he is joined by his wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna after performing his song “Stay With You” off Legend’s debut breakout 2004 album, Get Lifted.

At about the halfway mark, Legend decided to share with his fans news of new recorded material coming soon off his forthcoming seventh full length studio album. The aforementioned Entertainment Weekly article furthers this when Legend says:

“Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year,’ Legend said. ‘Everybody’s home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I’m going to put some music out.'”

‘He added, ‘We’re going to release some music. I don’t know what the schedule going to be like, we’re just going to start putting stuff out. We’re in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it.'”

A treat for fans came in the form of a teaser to a track coming off the forthcoming album from Legend reportedly titled “Actions Speak Louder Than Love Songs.” Legend explained that the track features a sample of David McCallum’s “The Edge” which was famously sampled by Dr. Dre for his 2000 smash hit song “The Next Episode” Featuring Snoop Dogg from Dre’s seminal sophomore 1999 album, 2001.

To watch John Legend’s #TogetherAt Home Concert Series in its entirety, stream below via YouTube.