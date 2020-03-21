Music Companies Ask Congress For Financial Aid As A Result Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Roy Lott March 21st, 2020 - 10:47 AM

Many industries have been heavily affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, including the music industry. According to Rolling Stone, many companies and organizations in the music and entertainment industry issued a letter to Congress for financial benefits, similar to the recently passed HR 6201, which offers emergency paid sick leave and family medical leave that President Trump signed into law on Wednesday. The letter, issued to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday.

In the letter, organizers have wrote “Our home is on the road, on the studio lot, or in the theater, in venues across the country that must close during the pandemic, in front of live audiences or with cast members who cannot gather.” The letter continues to say “For now, those performances — and our jobs — have vanished, along with the costly and personally devastating investments we can never recover. Without help, we know that many in our community will find themselves homeless, hungry, and unable to tend to their medical needs.”

43 companies such as the Azoff Co., Live Nation, the Recording Academy, Creative Artists Agency, and William Morris Endeavor, signed the letter.