Donald Glover Is Mysteriously Counting Down To Something On His Official Website

Donald Glover is having fans waiting at the edge of their seat of what is to come. After releasing a surprise album via his website DonaldGloverPresents.com this past Sunday, it has now been replaced with a clock counting down the days until Sunday at 12 a.m. according to Billboard. Fans are speculating that the new album could hit streaming platforms come Sunday. The 12-track LP, as of now is titled Donald Glover Presents, features collaborations with the likes of Ariana Grande (“Time”) and 21 Savage (“Vibrate”), as well as previously-released singles including “Feels Like Summer,” “Warlords” and “Algorhythm.” SZA is also rumored to have a feature.

The new record follows his Grammy-nominated album, Awaken, My Love! released in 2018. Since the 2018 album, Glover has also been appearing in movies and TV shows, including his very own FX critically acclaimed show Atlanta, which has halted production of Season 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other films he has appeared in are Solo: A Star Wars Movie in 2018 and The Lion King as Simba, alongside James Earl Jones, Beyonce and Seth Rogen and his Amazon Prime 2019 original film, Guava Island with Rhianna. Guava Island was written by Glover’s brother Stephen Glover and directed Hiro Murai, who has directed a few episodes of Atlanta.

