Badly Drawn Boy Announces New Album, Banana Skin Shoes, After 10 Years

Badly Drawn Boy just released a new track and video for “Banana Skin Shoes” which shows the reality of how we can be duped by what we see on television. The video provides the ultra-clear awareness on the need to steer our lives in a more authentic direction. The lyrics go hand and hand with the new video, “It’s time to stop wearing those banana skin shoes. Take a walk across town, whistling the blues. Time to stop wearing those banana skin shoes.” The guitar and lyrics break with, “I can’t slip, can’t slip, I can’t slip in those banana skin shoes.” In the video, there is the fake yet familiar, infomercial salesperson, using his giddy smile, to try and allure you into buying something.

Banana Skin Shoes is the ninth full-length for Badly Drawn Boy and marks the long-awaited follow-up to his 2010 trilogy. In the past ten years, he provided the soundtrack to 2012’s Being Flynn, which starred Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, and Paul Dano.

The new album, Banana Skin Shoes will have 14 tracks, including “Is This a Dream?” his first single in seven years which was just released in January. Damon Michael Gough aka Badly Drawn Boy, the English singer-songwriter, brought in Gethin Pearson (Kele Okereke) and Youth (Paul McCartney) for production, with various studio sessions taking place across Manchester and London.

In the recent track, “Is This a Dream?” lyrics like, “Welcome to the tragedy, it’s not the way it’s supposed to be. I know. Now I’m seeing things. Is this a dream, it’s like a disease that we all catch in our sleep.” Badly Drawn Boy explained the song’s backstory in a press release, going on to call it a mirror of our modern-day absurdities. “The song is a sound collage of chaos and confusion to reflect the ridiculous times we live in,” he said. “A deliberately cartoonesque sonic poke in the eye, to those in whom we place trust, yet instead supply constant barrage of misinformation followed by bad decisions.”

The new album officially arrives May 22 through AWAL, and pre-orders are already available for purchase. Tour dates in support of the LP will be announced in the coming months.

Banana Skin Shoes Tracklist:

01. Banana Skin Shoes

02. Is This A Dream?

03. I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness

04. I’m Not Sure What It Is

05. Tony Wilson Said

06. You And Me Against The World

07. I Need Someone To Trust

08. Note To Self

09. Colours

10. Funny Time Of Year

11. Fly On The Wall

12. Never Change

13. Appletree Boulevard

14. I’ll Do My Best