tētēma Releases Unnerving New Song “Soliloquy”

tētēma, a collaboration between Faith No More and Mr. Bungle’s lead vocalist Mike Patton and Australian pianist, producer, and composer Anthony Pateras, have just released their new song, “Soliloquy”. The tune is a short, uptempo barrage of intense percussion, ominous vocals, and dissonant chord progressions.

“Soliloquy” is the third song to be released by tētēma in preparation of their second album, Necropscape; the duo released “Haunted on the Uptake” this past January as the album’s lead single. The band also released “Wait Till Mornin” last month in preparation of the release of the album.

Pateras stated about “Soliloquy”, “No other band would combine microtonal buchla with hyperactive drumming to serenade Paganini and Leonard Cohen passed out in a hot tub. This track is like pressing fast forward on both a [Giacinto] Sclesi and Yasunao Tone CD on different systems pointed at each other, except it’s performed live. Quite possibly the only track in the world to refer to Deleuze as ‘chichi.'”

The first album released by the duo, Geocidal, was a unique blast of sound that took the rock, pop, and electronic music world by a storm. All Music described the album as an, “intelligent but ferocious mixture of avant-garde experimentalism, world music accents, and heavy metal velocity”. tētēma’s unique sound has provided them with a solid following that can be expected to grow following the release of Necroscape.

