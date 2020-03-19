Mac Miller’s Family Releases Two New Singles From the Late Rapper “Right and “Floating”

Home News Aaron Grech March 19th, 2020 - 8:31 PM

The family of the late Mac Miller debuted his posthumous album release Circles at the beginning of this year to critical acclaim and a number three spot on the Billboard 200. The family has now revealed two new songs from the deluxe edition of the project titled “Right and “Floating,” which can be listened to below.

“Right” begins with a psychedelic assortment of synth sounds, along with a light keyboard line, backed by a steady drum beat and basslines. Miller delivers his vocals with a somber tone, as if he seeks to find some optimism through all the emotional pain he has suffered through.

“Floating” features a bit of a more upbeat instrumental with a wonkier bassline, soulful backing vocals and a soothing vocal performance by Miller. The performer’s vocals sound more confident in this song, which is backed by some light elements of jazz, with saxophones and the soul choir, along with some great bass playing and solos.

Circles was completed by producer Jon Brion, a noted composer who has worked with a variety of artists across the music industry from indie rock to hip hop. Miller passed away at the young age of 26, during the middle of the recording sessions for Circles.

“Like the myth of the Phoenix, Miller rises from the ashes reborn as a new and more powerful artist; his sound evolving to levels no one could have predicted and reaching new heights, not only in regards to posthumous productions but musical artistry as a whole,” mxdwn reviewer Max Deeb explained. “The sheer expanse of Miller’s catalog only goes to further the notion that musical artists are just that—artists—and that genres can, at times, promote the compartmentalization of creators and consumers, alike.”