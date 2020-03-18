mxdwn PREMIERE: Gareth Inkster’s “Used To It” Is the Shimmering Indie Pop We Need Right Now

Home News Matt Matasci March 18th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Gareth Inkster is a Canadian singer-songwriter with an ear for a catchy melody and punchy song structure. In just a few years he’s released nine singles and one EP – with another being released today. Today, we’re premiering a new song from Inkster called “Used To It.” If you’re down about being stuck in your social distancing bubble, this the perfect song to lift your spirits a bit even if the subject matter isn’t totally rosey.

“‘Back Here Again’ is the second single which will be featured on my upcoming EP, and it drops March 18, 2020,” said Inkster. “It is a song which develops from limitation to possibility; from constriction to expanse. I wrote it in the throes of a breakup. I had been spending my afternoons walking a looping trail through the Dundas Valley in Hamilton, ON and caught myself in familiar fruitless patterns of thought, making much ado about nothing, inferring meaning in meaningless places, “listening to wind”, as it were. That’s where the first line comes from. The first verse maintains a philosophical feel with somewhat ordained lyrics, only to plummet into the more pedestrian, workaday vocabulary of the second verse.”

Inkster is completely self-taught and takes a DIY approach to everything from recording to mixing to marketing his music. He’s performed on stage and in studio with artists like Walk Off The Moon, Scott Orr, Timid the Brave, Low Chord and more.

The first and last lines neatly bookend the thing. From the lament of “back here again” to the perspective of “no story worth telling begins with a win. I self-recorded, produced and mixed ‘Back Here Again.’ Initially, the guitar was very ringy and sustained, but in an effort to lend the song a more constrained feeling, I tied a sock around the strings right up by the nut. This is what gives them the dull percussive sound. Writing it in the second person afforded me a certain distance from which I felt better able to write objectively. Regardless of the specifics of your circumstance, I’m hopeful that ‘Back Here Again’ can offer you the consideration of a brighter future and broader horizon.”

Inkster’s new EP will be released on today and is his second EP.