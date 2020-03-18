Hana Takes Us to the Future in New Video for “Anxious Alien”

Home News Aaron Grech March 18th, 2020 - 7:58 PM

Electronic pop artist Hana has debuted a new music video titled “Anxious Alien,” which will be featured on her upcoming album release Hanadriel, which was original released last November. This latest music video is directed by Logan Fields, who has worked with hip hop artists such as Lil Keed and Cupcakke in the past.

“Anxious Alien” is an eclectic assortment of visuals, opening with the singer in a futuristic cage, with a variety of lights illuminating the video’s set. The track displays Hana’s lyrical confidence, backed by a rhythmic beat and electric guitars, which serve as a slight departure from her synth oriented sound.

“I wrote this song while streaming live on my twitch channel,” the performer explained in a press release. “I took suggestions from people on themes they wanted me to write about and one of the most common suggestions was social media. This song is a Jekyll and Hyde moment of my album HANADRIEL, about how social media can provide confidence and a needed outlet but also occasionally be the catalyst for deep depression.”

The performer teamed up with 1RIC and Jadu to create an IOS app to accompany this song, which allows its users to record their own performance of this song alongside a three-dimensional hologram of HANA. This augmented reality app can also upload the recorded video from users onto social media services such as Instagram and Tik Tok.

Hana is a frequent collaborator with experimental pop artist Grimes, with whom she formed Trashique with back in 2017.