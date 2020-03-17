Above & Beyond Announces New Album Acoustic III for Summer 2020 Release and Drop Acoustic Version of “Sahara Love”

Home News Roy Lott March 17th, 2020 - 5:30 PM

Above and Beyond at the Kinetic Field

Above & Beyond are slowing things down this time around as the group has announced their new album titled Acoustic III is set to be releasing this summer. Along with the album announcement, they have also released its lead single called “Sahara Love” featuring Zoë Johnston. Much like their 2018 album Common Ground their sound continues to be influenced by the ’60s and can be listened to below with its accompanying music video, recorded at Alexandra Palace Theatre in London. A tracklist and release date have yet to be announced but fans can preorder the album from the Anjuna Music Store. It serves as the follow up to their 2019 album Flow State. They are also gearing up to play a few shows in support of the new record, as they recently announced back to back shows at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX.

Since forming in 2000, the group has released five albums, with Acoustic III being their sixth. They have been nominated and won countless awards, including two Grammy nominations, one of them being with Johnston for Best Dance Recording in 2016. They also currently host a radio show called Group Therapy Radio, which takes place at a different spot every episode, with their last one being in Prague.