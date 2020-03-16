Monolith On The Mesa Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Brant Bjork, Big Business And Old Man Gloom

Home News Luke Hanson March 16th, 2020 - 11:24 PM

The Monolith on the Mesa festival has announced their 2020 lineup featuring Brant Bjork, Big Business and Old Man Gloom. The festival will emanate from Tao, New Mexico, May 28, 29 and 30.

In its second year, the music and arts festival offers a “High Desert Experience” featuring heavy rock music and several art installations on the grounds of Taos Mesa Brewing and Hotel Luna Mystica, eight miles from downtown Taos. It’s founded on the belief that music inspires are and art inspires music. The unique event only offers 1,500 tickets, creating an intimate experience for all festivalgoers.

The festival will feature multiple headliners including American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brant Bjork. Bjork is perhaps best known as the drummer and founder of California stoner rock band Kyuss, and began his solo career in 1999. Last year he released his 11th solo album, Jacoozi, in April. Though initially recorded in 2010, the album was shelved until last year. The instrumental record features strong jazz and funk influences. Along with Monolith, Bjork’s also scheduled to play the Heavy Psych Sounds Festival in San Francisco on March 28.

Other big-name acts include Big Business and Old Man Gloom. Big Business are a Los Angeles-based heavy metal band originally from Seattle, founded by Jared Warren of post-hardcore band Karp and Coady Willis of garage rock band The Murder City Devils. They released their sixth studio album, The Beast You Are, last May.

Old Man Gloom is an extreme metal band originally from Santa Fe and now based out of Boston. They recently announced plans to drop a new album, Light Of Meaning (Seminar VIII), in May. Originally formed by Aaron Turner of heavy metal band Isis and Santos Montano, the band has swelled to become a supergroup in the Boston hardcore/metalcore scene.

They will be joined by approximately 40 other bands to play across the three-day festival. Single-day and weekend tickets are available here.