Machinedrum, Cold Cave, Lawrence English And Many More Honor Genesis P-Orridge

Avant-garde icon and English singer-songwriter Genesis Breyer P-Orridge passed away March 14 at the age of 70 following a prolonged battle with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia first diagnosed in 2017. In the interim days myriad tributes have poured in from artists including Machinedrum, Cold Cave, Lawrence English and many others.

The English P-Orridge, known as the “Godparent of Industrial Music,” wore many hats as a musician, poet, performance artist and occultist, developing a cult following as the founder of both seminal industrial band Throbbing Gristle and experimental band Psychic TV. They identified as third gender and preferred to be described using neutral pronouns.

Tributes for P-Orridge have been pouring in since their passing.

Travis Stewart, the American electronic producer and performer better known as Machinedrum, acknowledged them as a pioneer and innovator.

RIP Genesis P Orridge. A true innovator and experimental music pioneer. — Machinedrum (@Machine_Drum) March 14, 2020

Wesley Eisold, the dark wave/synthpop artist better known as Cold Cave, and Australian-based composer, artist and curator Lawrence English both expressed their love and admiration for P-Orridge.

Goodbye my friend. There will never be another. Thank you for your beauty, guidance, I’m at a loss for words. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. Viva. pic.twitter.com/m1iBp6GtLf — COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23) March 14, 2020

Sending maximum love out there to my dear friend Genesis Breyer P-Orridge who has passed onward … RIP. I had the good fortune to come to know Gen in these past few years after curating h/er Loyalty Does Not End… https://t.co/gRtjYmOMkM — lawrence english (@room40speaks) March 14, 2020

Their label, American independent Dais Records, acknowledged them as a friend, inspiration and legend that truly started a new vein of music and expression.

Rest in peace Genesis. For Dais, you really were the start of it all. Friend, inspiration, and legend. Love you forever. — Dais Records (@daisrecords) March 14, 2020

British electronic musician Robin Rimbaud, better known as Scanner, acknowledge P-Orridge as a controversial figure to some, but ultimately thanked them as a foundational part of his upbringing that he would miss.

Farewell to Genesis P-Orridge, a controversial and troubling figure for some, an inspiration and icon for others. For me, s/he was part of my musical and cultural upbringing and will certainly miss his/her presence — Robin Rimbaud – Scanner (@robinrimbaud) March 14, 2020

British author Luke Turner more directly addressed elements of P-Orridge’s past, while also acknowledging how their music was for him life-changing.

Strange emotions on this news. The music that Genesis was a part of changed my life, yet when people with a legacy of abuse pass on it is impossible not to think of that too, no matter how incredible their artistic work. And nor should it be ignored. https://t.co/CRk7PCL0xI — Luke Turner (@LukeTurnerEsq) March 14, 2020

Several additional tributes can be found across Twitter and via Pitchfork.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat