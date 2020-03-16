 Machinedrum, Cold Cave, Lawrence English And Many More Honor Genesis P-Orridge - mxdwn Music

March 16th, 2020 - 8:47 PM

Machinedrum, Cold Cave, Lawrence English And Many More Honor Genesis P-Orridge

Avant-garde icon and English singer-songwriter Genesis Breyer P-Orridge passed away March 14 at the age of 70 following a prolonged battle with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia first diagnosed in 2017. In the interim days myriad tributes have poured in from artists including Machinedrum, Cold Cave, Lawrence English and many others.

The English P-Orridge, known as the “Godparent of Industrial Music,” wore many hats as a musician, poet, performance artist and occultist, developing a cult following as the founder of both seminal industrial band Throbbing Gristle and experimental band Psychic TV. They identified as third gender and preferred to be described using neutral pronouns.

Tributes for P-Orridge have been pouring in since their passing.

Travis Stewart, the American electronic producer and performer better known as Machinedrum, acknowledged them as a pioneer and innovator.

Wesley Eisold, the dark wave/synthpop artist better known as Cold Cave, and Australian-based composer, artist and curator Lawrence English both expressed their love and admiration for P-Orridge.

Their label, American independent Dais Records, acknowledged them as a friend, inspiration and legend that truly started a new vein of music and expression.

British electronic musician Robin Rimbaud, better known as Scanner, acknowledge P-Orridge as a controversial figure to some, but ultimately thanked them as a foundational part of his upbringing that he would miss.

British author Luke Turner more directly addressed elements of P-Orridge’s past, while also acknowledging how their music was for him life-changing.

Several additional tributes can be found across Twitter and via Pitchfork.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

