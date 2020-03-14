Alma Announces New May 2020 Release Date for Debut Album Have U Seen Her? and Shares Three New Songs

Home News Kelly Tucker March 14th, 2020 - 8:16 PM

Alma the 23 year old, Finnish pop star released a trio of tracks, which will be featured on her upcoming debut album, Have U Seen Her? set for release on May 15 via Sony Music Germany/RCA Records. The three new tracks include, “Stay All Night,” as well as “King Of The Castle,” (produced by Hank Solo) and “Find Me” (produced by Gustav Nystrom) are on the new album. The new track, “Stay All Night” displays Alma’s authenticity through her vocals, as she expresses in this steady track with lyrics, “Why would you leave, you can stay all night. This could be real, so don’t say goodbye. Don’t let this go, cuz we’ll never know. So why would you leave, you can stay all night. This could be real, so don’t say goodbye.” The beat picks up as the tempo changes and vocals fluctuate up and down.

“Stay All Night” was produced by HitImpulse (“Chasing Highs”), Novaa, Digital Farm Animals & Matt Zara. Alma shared in a statement, “I wrote this song for myself, which confuses a lot of people as it feels like it’s for someone else. At the time I really needed some encouragement to be free and not think about the ‘what if’s’ in life. Now when I’m feeling anxious I just ask myself ‘would it really be that f**king bad?’ – maybe I should just stay all night.

Alma has been busy the past three years, topping the global charts with her incredible scream along hooks and irresistible melodies. “Chasing Highs” and “Karma” both reached Platinum status with “Dye My Hair” hitting Gold. She has written for Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Ray, Charli XCX and Tove Lo. Alma has garnered fans the world over, including Annie Mac, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Dua Lipa who she worked with last summer in LA. She also just wrapped up her month long tour with Tove Lo across the US.

Through her music, Alma addresses issues head on, including women’s rights, body positivity, sexuality, depression, drug use and anxiety. She co-wrote two songs on Miley Cyrus’ EP, She Is Coming, including the female empowerment anthem ”Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude” ft. RuPaul as well as Charles Angel’s hit theme tune “Don’t Call Me Angel” which debuted at number thirteen on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Have U Seen Her? Tracklisting:

1. “Have You Seen Her?”

2. “LA Money”

3. “Worst Behaviour”

4. “Stay All Night”

5. “Bad News Baby”

6. “Nightmare”

7. “Mama”

8. “King Of Castle”

9. “My Girl”

10. “Find Me”

11. “Loser”

12. “Final Fantasy”