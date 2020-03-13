mxdwn PREMIERE: Young Man In a Hurry Release Jangly New Power Pop Song “Many Things”

Home News Matt Matasci March 13th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Chicago’s Young Man In A Hurry has a new album called Jarvis coming out later this month on March 27. The band plays straight-foward alternative rock and nowhere is that put on display better than on their new song “Many Things,” which we’re premiering today.

The song is simple yet poignant indie rock, with jangling guitar and lead singer Matt Baron’s comforting sing-speak delivery. The production is warm and inviting, making room for sonic experimentation about midway through the song, setting the stage for the anthemic refrain.

“This song’s refrain poured out – ‘I’m an old man, I’m a young man, I’m a no one’ — it was a stark realization but a relief,” said Baron. “Despite veering off the conventional path I was on (being married in my late 20s/early 30s), and feeling like I was at an age when I should have life figured out, I realized I had so much time in front of me for whatever life brings. Most importantly, I realized that neither me nor the divorce situation is that special or unique in the scheme of the world writ large. Though very impactful and gut-wrenching to me personally, life goes on despite the people around us, whether we like it or not. It’s especially resonant today.”

The band consists of members Baron, Meyer Horn, Nick Harris, Teddy Rankin-Parker. The new album Jarvis featurews production and mixing from Brian Deck, who’s worked with bands like Iron & Wine and Modest Mouse, with mastering done Greg Calbi at Sterlin Sound, known for working with The National and The War On Drugs. The album features guest appearances from noted Chicago musicians like David Vandervelde of Father John Misty’s band, Jon Graboff, known for his work with Willie Nelson and Norah Jones, Ryan Keberle who’s worked with David Byrne, St. Vincent and Sufjan Stevens, and Sima Cunningham who’s worked with Jeff Tweedy and Ohmme.