mxdwn PREMIERE: Stumbleine Releases Cinematic New Song “Lost To The World”

When thinking of the roots of that amorphous genre known as “chillwave,” one of the names that comes to mind is definitely UK producer Stumbleine. His 7th album Sink Into The Ether will be out on April 3 through Monotreme Records. Today we’re premiering the fourth single from that album, an enthralling piece of instrumental electro-soul “Lost To The World,” following “Supermodels,” a delicate cover of Hole’s “Malibu” featuring Elizabeth Heaton and “Sonder.”

“Lost To The World” is the most upbeat release from the new album. It features a relatively upbeat but still laid-back groove with myriad soulful vocals layered over the sequence. It creates a powerful soundscape that transports the listener into its world for the first three minutes. The track takes a sudden break at that point, with warmly strummed acoustic guitars and echoing vocal samples creating a new age vibe the close out the last minute and a half of the song.

1. “Sonder”

2. “Aloof”

3. “Malibu (ft Elizabeth Heaton)”

4. “My Head Hurts”

5. “Lost To The World”

6. “Tidepool”

7. “Words Fail Me’

8. “Supermodels”

9. “White Noise Therapy’

10. “Your Angel Was A Fake”

11. “Disintegrate Together”