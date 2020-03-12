mxdwn PREMIERE: Ghetto Kumbé Release Debut Single “Vamo A Dale Duro”

Home News Matthew Matasci March 12th, 2020 - 2:00 PM

Familiarize yourself with Ghetto Kumbé and their exotic Afrofuturistic take on electronic dance music. Today we’re premiering the band’s debut single “Vamo A Dale Duro,” a track packs a lot of action into just under four minutes.

The song is sung is Spanish but draws influence from all over the world, from Latin America to Africa and Europe. There are African-influenced drum breaks and instrumentation provided via an ancient Colombian instrument called the gaita, demonstrating the worldliness of Ghetto Kumbé’s sound. The song was co-produced by Oliver Williams aka The Busy Twist, lending his own UK influences into the mix.

Not only does “Vamo A Dale Duro” offer up an infectiously danceable groove, it also carries a socio-political message. It’s a protest song about the injustice of class divides. “Vamo A Dale Duro” will be included on a new album that the group will release on ZZK Records.