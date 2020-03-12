mxdwn PREMIERE: Alex Henry Foster Releases Noisy and Emotionally Resonant New Song “The Hunter (By the Seaside Window)”

Home News Matt Matasci March 12th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

You may know Alex Henry Foster best as the singer and songwriter for experimental rock band Your Favorite Enemies. He’s also got a solo career and on May 1 he’ll release his debut album Windows In The Sky. It promises to be a noisy, chaotic yet beautifully-arranged and written album that combines genres like psychedelia, art-rock, shoegaze and more. Today we’re premiering a new single from the album, a track called “The Hunter (By the Seaside Window).”

“‘The Hunter (By the Seaside Window)’ emerged from a 30-minute jam that would later be released as 15 minutes of a noisy, out-of-breath and tortured kind of dark, spiritual, emotive, and redemptive” sonic journey,” said Foster. “The lyrics are part of a series of texts that I wrote in my new home in the middle of the Virginia Highlands after completing a 2-years exile in the city of Tangier. The symbolistic elements are numerous but are fundamentally the most honest I’ve been able to be regarding my lifelong struggles with depression and anxiety.”

Windows in the Sky Track List

01. The Pain That Bonds (The Beginning Is the End)

02. Winter is Coming In

03. Shadows of Our Evening Tides

04. The Hunter (By the Seaside Window)

05. Snowflakes in July

06. Summertime Departures

07. Lavender Sky