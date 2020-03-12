Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Announces New Album The Mosaic of Transformation and Shares Enthralling 10-Minute Song “Expanding Electricity”

Home News Aaron Grech March 12th, 2020 - 11:25 AM

Composer and producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has announced a new album The Mosaic of Tranformation, which will be released on the experimental electronic imprint Ghostly International on May 15th. This latest release is accompanied by a new single titled “Expanding Electricity” and the announcement of her opening tour alongside electronic music producer Dan Snaith, better known as Caribou, which will take place across the Untied States Europe.

“Expanding Electrcity” is a 10-minute long odyssey, beginning with a lush string arrangement, which is later joined by a catchy xylophone line and angelic vocal overlays. This mixture of sounds creates a cathartic experience, reminiscent of early experimental electronic works, with elements of grand orchestral soundtracks, and various world influences added into the experience.

“The inspiration came to me in a sudden bubble of joy,” Smith explained in a press release. “It was accompanied by a multitude of shapes that were moving seamlessly from one into the other…My movement practice has been a constant transformation piece by piece. I made this album in the same way. Every day I would transform what I did yesterday…into something else. This album has gone through about 12 different versions of itself.”

Smith’s most recent studio album, Tides: Music for Yoga and Meditation, was released last January. This was her first record via her label Touchtheplants, and served as the first volume of her instrumental electronic series, utilizing her modular synth work. This project was also accompanied by a series of pocket-sized poetry books, that discussed meditation and introspection.

The Mosaic of Transformation

1. Unbraiding Boundless Energy Within Boundaries

2. Remembering

3. Understanding Body Messages

4. The Steady Heart

5. Carrying Gravity

6. The Spine Is Quiet In The Center

7. Overflowing

8. Deepening The Flow Of

9. Expanding Electricity

Tour Dates:

3/16 Hamilton, ON – The Studio

3/17 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

3/18 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

3/19 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

3/20 Chicago, IL – Riviera

3/21 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

3/22 Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

3/23 Montreal, QC – M Telus

3/24 Boston, MA – House of Blues

3/25 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

3/26 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

3/27 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

3/28 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

3/30 Brighton, UK – The Dome

4/01 Liverpool, UK – Invisible Wind Factory

4/02 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

4/03 Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse

4/04 Glasgow, UK – The Barrowlands

4/05 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

4/06 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

4/07 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

4/21 Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit 36

4/22 Leipzig, DE – Werk 2

4/23 Prague, CZ – Forum Karlin

4/24 Vienna, AT – Gasometer

4/25 Munich, DE – Muffathalle

4/26 Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten

4/27 Paris, FR – L’Olympia

4/28 Cologne, DE – E-werk

4/29 Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda

4/30 Brussels, BE – Les Nuits Botanique – Chapiteau

7/11 Dublin, IE – Iveagh Gardens

8/15 Berlin, DE – Zitadelle (Caribou and Friends)