mxdwn PREMIERE: Ellen Starski’s New Video for “The Satellite That Changed Its Tune” is a Trippy but Soothing Journey

Home News Matt Matasci March 11th, 2020 - 1:00 PM

Nasvhille-based singer-songwriter Ellen Starski has a new album called Sara’s Half Finished Love Affair and today we are premiering the video for one of its singles, “The Satellite That Changed Its Tune.” The song highlights Starski’s soothing vocals, a sweet voice that’s well-complemented by the lush instrumental arrangement. Visually, the clip features Starski moving around a psychedelia-inspired floral wonderland.

The album is her sophomore solo album, following her debut The Days When Peonies Prayed for the Ants. While instrumentally there’s a lot going on, it’s quite a simple song – which can in part be explained by Starski’s songwriting process for the 10 songs on Sara’s Half Finished Love Affair. She wrote the entire album acapella, using her foot to stomp out rhythms, which gave her more space to work when she went into production with Lucas Morton and Max Hoffman.

It’s also the first album for which she has co-written, with songs written alongside her father, her husband, and other musicians. “It was liberating because there wasn’t as much pressure on me, but also it was a little hard to let go,” she said. “Ultimately, it felt like a necessary step.”

Starski’s new album showcases the songwriter’s ability to write in many different styles – incorporating darker, more rock-oriented fare and in other places, sunny indie pop influences. Like her debut, the new album still has those recognizable narrative style lyrics that tell captivating stories.