mxdwn PREMIERE: Buttertones Put Us In a Trance with New Video for “Jazzhound”

Matt Matasci March 5th, 2020 - 1:00 PM

Buttertones are a garage rock band from Los Angeles. Today they are releasing a video for their new song “Jazzhound,” the title track of their upcoming new album that’s out on April 10. We are excited to be premiering this pleasingly bizarre new video, which was directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick.

“‘Jazzhound’ is a corrupt dream of all things showbiz,” said Petrick. “It’s busy, automotive and bizarre. Like a lazy Lynchian-esq nightmare… it puts you in a trance.”

“A mechanical pulse born out of necessity, said the band. “Flying in the face of obscurity. Accepting the risk and pushing forward, howling the entire way.”

Jazzhound track listing

1. Phantom Eyes

2. Denial You Win Again

3. Rise and Shine

4. Fade Away Gently

5. Dirty Apartment

6. Bebop

7. Blind Passenger

8. Velour

9. Infinite Tenderness

10. Jazzhound

Buttertones Tour Dates

04/11 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

04/12 – Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA

04/13 – Sonia – Boston, MA

04/16 – Vinyl Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

04/17 – Mercy Lounge – Nashville, TN

04/19 – Grog Shop – Cleveland

04/20 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

04/22 – Velvet Underground – Toronto

04/23 – Pike Room – Pontiac, MI

04/24 – X-Ray Arcade – Milwaukee, WI

04/25 – Subterranean – Chicago, IL

04/26 – The Whiskey Junction – Minneapolis, MI

04/27 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

04/29 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

05/02 – Columbia City Theatre – Seattle, WA

05/03 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

05/05 – Holy Diver – Sacramento, CA

05/06 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

05/08 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

05/09 – Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

05/10 – Bunkhouse – Las Vegas, NV

05/12 – Longbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

05/13 – Meow Wolf – Sante Fe, NM

05/15 – Stubb’s – Austin, TX

05/17 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

05/18 – Dada – Dallas, TX

05/21 – Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO

05/27 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

05/28 – The Fonda – Los Angeles, CA

05/29 – Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

05/30 – Alex’s Bar – Long Beach, CA