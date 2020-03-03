mxdwn PREMIERE: Rachelle Garniez Releases Faithful Cover of Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy”

Home News Matt Matasci March 3rd, 2020 - 10:00 AM

New York City’s Rachelle Garniez has a new album Gone to Glory coming out this month in which she covers iconic songs by legendary performers who’ve died. She covers a wide range of artists from many different genres, including Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, Prince, David Bowie, Sharon Jones, Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen and Glen Campbell.

Today, we’re premiering the video for her cover of Glen Campbell’s iconic fish-out-of-water song “Rhinestone Cowboy,” which details the day-to-day life of a performer in New York City. For the video, Garniez is seen walking around various parts of New York City, including subway stations and busy streets, playing the part of the struggling musician from the song’s story.

Gone To Glory Track List

1. “Killed By Death” – Lemmy Kilmister

2. “Raspberry Beret” – Prince

3. “Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)” – David Bowie

4. “My Sister and I” – Bea Wain

5. “The Day Is Past And Gone” – (Traditional)

6. “Don’t You Know” – Della Reese

7. “Ruby (Don’t Take Your Love To Town)” – Mel Tillis

8. “100 Days, 100 Nights” – Sharon Jones

9. “Monsters Of The Id” – Mose Allison

10. “Frank Mills” – Galt MacDermot

11. “How Glad I Am” – Nancy Wilson

12. “Day Dreaming” – Aretha Franklin

13. “Rhinestone Cowboy” – Glen Campbell

14. “Anthem” – Leonard Cohen