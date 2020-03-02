Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Is Officially Fired

Home News Ashwin Chary March 2nd, 2020 - 8:37 PM

Deborah Dugan, CEO of the Recording Academy, has officially been fired. The Recording Academy’s board of trustees voted earlier today to terminate Dugan’s employment with the company.

“This decision of the Board, with full support of the Executive Committee was based on two exhaustive costly independent investigations relating to Ms. Dugan, and the allegations made against her and by her,” The Board wrote in a statement. “These investigations were carried out by experienced individuals with no prior relationship to the Academy, interviewed a combined total of 37 witnesses, and reviewed numerous relevant documents and emails.”

Earlier this year in January, Dugan was placed on administrative leave. This leave was a result pf the misconduct allegations made against Dugan, by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, days before the 2020 Grammys.

Following her termination, Dugan released a statement explaining how she was hired by the Recording Academy to make a positive change, but unfortunately, she was not able to do so as CEO. She further mentions how she is not surprised, given the Academy’s patter of dealing with whistleblowers. She concludes her statement explaining how she will continue to work to hold those accountable for tainting the Grammy voting process, and who discriminate against women and people of color.