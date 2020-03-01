Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer and Rapper Juvenile Perform “Back That Azz Up” at South Carolina Rally

Home News Peter Mann March 1st, 2020 - 1:58 AM

Former democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer attended his last campaign rally in South Carolina joined with New Orleans rapper Juvenile, Friday night, February 28. The two were on stage together for a bizarrely in rare form performance of Juvenile’s 1999 smash hit single “Back That Azz Up” off the rapper’s third studio album 1998’s 400 Degreez. Steyer’s last ditch effort proved to be a jovial, yet awkward event with former Cash Money Records artist Juvenile, before conceding his presidential bid for 2020 the following day Saturday, February 29. At the time it was printed, as previously reported on Pitchfork, “Steyer, who’s currently sitting at 2% in the national polls, appears enthusiastic in the video footage captured by journalists in attendance, though it is unclear if he knows any of the lyrics.”

I got into this race to fight for racial, climate, and economic justice. I will continue that fight, and do everything I can to support the eventual nominee. I thank all of you for your support and love throughout the campaign. Join me in doing whatever it takes to beat Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/8loWV87cS3 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) March 1, 2020

Steyer, a California billionaire philanthropist who launched a campaign for his democratic presidential nomination in July 2019, was trailing greatly in the polls. At the time he dropped out of the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, according to NBC News, “Steyer’s departure came after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina Democratic primary. With 70 percent of the vote in, Steyer had just 11.5 percent of the vote — despite spending millions of dollars on campaigning there.” While he was on the campaign trail for the presidency in 2020, he addressed many issues making definitively bold statements in regards to, “…promising to declare a ‘national emergency’ on climate change upon taking office, racial justice, and ideas like allowing voters to make laws directly through regular national referenda. He also was a proponent of impeaching President Donald Trump. Former rivals thanked Steyer for his contributions to the race in tweets late Saturday.”

Thank you @TomSteyer for running a campaign to bring the crisis of climate change to the forefront of our national conversation. I look forward to working together to defeat Donald Trump in November. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 1, 2020

The aforementioned Pitchfork article concludes that, “Juvenile and gospel singer Yolanda Adams were the musical guests at Steyer’s rally, which was held at a gymnasium on the campus of Allen University. He previously recruited TLC to perform at another one of his campaign events.”

So tonight I saw Tom Steyer hop on stage and dance with Juvenile like a Hot Boy. To say 2020 politics is wild is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/v43OuFi8Ci — Chaunte’l Powell (@chauntelpowell) February 29, 2020