Bassnectar Announces “Be Interactive” Fundraiser 808 2020 Lineup Featuring Zeds Dead, TOKiMONSTA and The Glitch Mob

March 1st, 2020

Bands like Bassnectar, Zeds Dead, The Glitch Mob, Shlump, Kursa, LucII, Ternion Sound, Tomboy, Tokimonsta, Peekaboo, UZ, Of The Trees and Khiva will be performing at the Be Interactive event on August 7-8 at 495 Main Street, Somerset, Wisconsin. General Admission costs $99.50 (+fees) and is for Saturday only. Fans who wish to camp and attend music on 8/7 + late night sets in the campground each night, will need to purchase a GA Pass + Camping Bundle which costs $149.50.

The annual fundraiser event for Bassnectar’s nonprofit Be Interactive is a non-political organization motivated by ideas, human values of kindness and the causes and issues that make a difference in the lives of real people. Previous projects include giving away $360,000 of free therapy, donating 35,000 meals to Flint, Michigan, funding mindfulness training and a sensory room for an elementary school impacted by the opioid crisis and funding the creation of an open source high school science course on Climate Change, and beyond. The Bassnectar team has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and invested uncountable hours in creative campaigns which catalyze giving, good deeds, and volunteer DIY charity activism.

‼️ ON SALE NOW ‼️ Our annual fundraiser is now an 808 holiday camping event in support of our nonprofit @BeInteractiveHQ!! All tickets, camping bundles, payment plans, + add-ons available here: https://t.co/X6TvV3Kru7 Gather your squads 🔊✊ get your tix ASAP! pic.twitter.com/SJl5ukleuL — Bassnectar (@bassnectar) February 28, 2020

The general admission and camping bundle pass on August 7-8 gives you access to the concert grounds, campgrounds & RV Lot including music on 8/7 and late night sets in the campground. It will not get you into the designated VIP or backstage areas. General parking is covered in your service fee. There are different camping passes, including the Signature RV, Simple RV and The Woods Parking Pass.

The Signature RV, 15×45 lot is for RV’s only and features electric and water hook ups, as well as the closest access to the concert field. Everyone in the vehicle will still need a GA + Camping Bundle. The Simple RV lot is a parking/camping spot for your RV, but includes no hookups for electric, water. Size is a minimum of 15×45. Purchasing this is a space for your RV only. Everyone in the vehicle will still need a GA + Camping Bundle.

The Woods Parking Pass is a parking spot adjacent to a wooded area in the campground. Fans can purchase this spot and then set up camp amongst the trees. Purchasing this is a space for your vehicle only. Everyone in the vehicle will still need a GA + Camping Bundle. Parking Pass for Car Side Camping is available if you wish to camp next to your car, you will need to purchase a Parking Pass for Car Side Camping. Purchasing this is a space for your vehicle only. Everyone in the vehicle will still need a GA + Camping Bundle.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi